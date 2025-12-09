New Delhi: Tech giant IBM has launched a review of its global media planning and buying mandate, valued at approximately $330 million annually.

The account encompasses media operations across multiple international markets, handling everything from digital advertising to traditional placements that support IBM's cloud computing, AI, and consulting services.

Incumbent agency WPP Media, which has managed the account for several years, has chosen not to participate in the review process, effectively ending its tenure on this portion of IBM's business, stated a news report.

Despite this, WPP's long-standing creative partnership with IBM through its Ogilvy unit, dating back over three decades, remains intact and unaffected by the media review. Ogilvy will continue to oversee IBM's branding and creative campaigns, including high-profile initiatives around Watson AI and hybrid cloud solutions.

IBM's global media expenditure reached $330 million in 2024, according to recent estimates. The company, which reported $62 billion in annual revenue last year, has been pivoting toward AI and hybrid cloud services under CEO Arvind Krishna, with marketing efforts playing a key role in positioning IBM as a leader in enterprise technology.

This isn't IBM's first agency shake-up; the company has periodically reviewed its partnerships to align with evolving business priorities. In 2018, for instance, IBM conducted a global PR agency review to streamline its communications strategy.

The current media review could attract bids from major holding companies such as Publicis Groupe, Omnicom, and IPG, all of which have bolstered their data and tech offerings in recent years.