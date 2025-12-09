New Delhi: Meta has entered a series of commercial AI data agreements with several news publishers, extending its efforts to source material for its artificial intelligence products.

Meta has signed deals with organisations including USA Today, People Inc, CNN, Fox News, The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner and Le Monde. The company said the arrangements will allow its AI chatbot to surface “real-time” news and updates by linking to articles and publisher websites.

The agreements come as major technology firms expand their content licensing efforts and invest in AI products. Meta, which has faced criticism over the reception of its Llama 4 model, has been increasing its spending on AI while reportedly preparing cuts to its metaverse division.

“When you ask Meta AI news-related questions, you will now receive information and links that draw from more diverse content sources to help you discover timely and relevant content tailored to your interests,” the company said.

Meta added that it intends to expand partnerships and test additional product features. The financial terms of the new agreements have not been disclosed. USA Today and People Inc said separately on Friday that no commercial details were made public.