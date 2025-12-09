Nielsen audience segments now live on Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud

New Delhi: Nielsen has made its audience segments from Nielsen Marketing Cloud (NMC) available across the Amazon Ads marketplace, including Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud, giving advertisers a new way to use its data inside Amazon’s advertising ecosystem.

The integration, available through Zeotap Data Distribution, allows brands and agencies to tap Nielsen’s demographic, behavioural and media consumption segments to plan and activate campaigns across categories such as FMCG, auto and finance.

Using Amazon DSP, buyers can now apply NMC segments across Amazon’s third-party supply integrations and first-party inventory, including Prime Video, Freevee, Twitch, Amazon.com, Fire TV, Kindle and Alexa.

Within Amazon Marketing Cloud, advertisers can analyse and collaborate on Nielsen data in a secure clean room environment. The segments are built on Nielsen’s person-level panel and premium third-party data sources, aimed at giving a more accurate view of how consumers engage with media across channels.

“With our audience segments now in Amazon’s industry-leading advertising ecosystem platforms, we offer marketers one of the industry’s best data capabilities to help further drive marketing ROI,” said Kirsten Cummings, General Manager, Outcomes at Nielsen.

“Distributing Nielsen audiences on Amazon DSP is yet another step in fulfilling Zeotap Data’s mission of building and distributing effective audiences for marketers globally,” added Vishal Tanwar, VP, Partnerships at Zeotap Data.