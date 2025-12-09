New Delhi: Aaj Tak, one of India’s Hindi news channels, will host the 13th edition of its flagship thought-leadership initiative, Agenda Aaj Tak, in New Delhi on December 10 and 11. The platform gathers policymakers, cultural figures, business leaders and sporting personalities for discussions on issues shaping India’s trajectory.

Since its inception, Agenda Aaj Tak has provided a forum for influential voices to debate the matters affecting the country. The 2025 edition arrives amid shifting political and social dynamics, with sessions expected to examine potential developments in India’s political landscape, the implications of recent electoral outcomes, and emerging national challenges and opportunities. Conversations will also cover social trends, economic priorities, cultural shifts, national security and India’s sporting ambitions.

Over the two days, participants from politics, business, sport and culture will reflect on the opportunities and challenges facing the country. The political lineup includes figures such as Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akhilesh Yadav, Salman Khurshid, Digvijaya Singh, Shatrughan Sinha and Sachin Pilot, who will provide perspectives on evolving political dynamics.

The edition will also feature actors including Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Simar Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nushrratt Bharuccha, along with cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma. Poet Kumar Vishwas and Pranav Adani, Director at Adani Enterprises, will contribute to the discussions, alongside other voices from business, arts, literature and public life.

Agenda Aaj Tak 2025 is expected to offer detailed insights and multidimensional perspectives, with experts assessing the opportunities and challenges ahead for India.