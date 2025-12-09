New Delhi: NDTV will reveal the winners of the Indian of the Year 2025 at a ceremony in New Delhi on December 19. The awards, now in their 20th year, recognise individuals whose ideas, achievements and influence have contributed to India’s evolving story.

The 2025 edition follows the theme Ideas. Inspiration. Impact, highlighting work that shapes progress and leadership across sectors. Recipients include innovators, thinkers, athletes and public figures whose contributions have had a notable impact on the nation.

An eminent jury selected the winners across 14 categories. The panel included:

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group (Jury Chair)

Rajiv Memani, Chairman & CEO, EY India and President, CII

Sharmila Tagore, Veteran Actor and Former Chairperson, CBFC

P. Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team and Former All England Champion

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog

NDTV said the jury conducted detailed deliberations to review a diverse set of nominees whose work demonstrates excellence, imagination and nation-building contributions.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Network, said, “Over the decades, Indian of the Year has come to represent the country’s highest standard of excellence. It honours those who do not merely succeed, but elevate the national conversation, individuals whose vision, courage, and craft define the India we are becoming.”