New Delhi: Bisleri International has entered a three-year partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as its Official Hydration Partner, formalised at the Dubai International Stadium. The agreement expands the company’s presence in the UAE and places its branding across multiple ECB teams and tournaments.

The ECB, the governing body for cricket in the UAE, manages the sport across men’s, women’s and U19 categories and has hosted several bilateral series, international fixtures and global tournaments in recent years.

Under the partnership, Bisleri branding will appear on the uniforms of the Men’s National Team, Women’s National Team, U-19 Men’s Team and U-19 Women’s Team. Visibility will extend across bilateral series, Asian Cricket Council events and ICC tournaments.

Chief Operating Officer Emirates Cricket Board Subhan Ahmad said, “We are delighted to start this exciting three-year journey with Bisleri. The Emirates Cricket Board is fully committed to the growth and development of the sport in the UAE and continues to explore and formalise commercial partnerships with leading international brands like Bisleri. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership with long term benefits for both the men’s and women’s national teams.”

Head of Commercial Emirates Cricket Board Ishan Chopra said, “Our long-term partnership with Bisleri represents a strong alignment of values and ambitions, marking an important step in the commercial and developmental journey of the Emirates Cricket Board. This association reinforces our mission to empower UAE cricket talent at every level while proudly representing the nation on the global stage.”

Chief Executive Officer Bisleri International Angelo George said, “Bisleri is synonymous with packaged drinking water. We’re excited to partner with the Emirates Cricket Board as we champion hydration on a global stage. This collaboration brings us closer to passionate cricket fans across India and the UAE and deepens Bisleri’s association with the world of sport. It marks a significant step in expanding our international footprint and building Bisleri as a trusted global hydration brand.”

Director of Sales and Marketing Bisleri International Tushar Malhotra said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Emirates Cricket Board as we continue to champion hydration. With the largest sports marketing portfolio across India and UAE, this prestigious association will be brought alive through an exciting, integrated marketing approach.”

Earlier this year, Bisleri International entered a partnership with the Apparel Group to manufacture, market and distribute its products across the Middle East and Africa.