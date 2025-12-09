New Delhi: Google has rejected claims that it is preparing to introduce advertisements into the Gemini app, following a report that suggested advertising clients had been informed of upcoming changes.

A report published earlier stated that Google planned to bring ads to “its AI chatbot Gemini” in 2026, separate from the ads that currently appear in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google publicly disputed the claim.

In a statement posted on X, Dan Taylor, Google’s Vice-President of Global Ads, said, “There are no ads in the Gemini app, and there are no current plans to change that.”

He added that the report was based on “uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims.”

Google’s AdLiaison account echoed the message, saying, “…In short, there are no ads in the Gemini app, and there are no current plans to change that. Ads are available in AI Overviews in the US and are expanding to more English speaking countries. We continue to test ads in AI Mode.”

The clarification comes as Gemini has been experiencing rapid growth. Google disclosed in October that the service had surpassed 650 million monthly users, rising from 350 million earlier in the year, partly driven by interest in the Nano Banana feature, which the company said added 23 million new users.