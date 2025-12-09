P N Gadgil and Sons’ Gargi continues partnership with Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador for 2026

New Delhi: Gargi by P N Gadgil and Sons (PNGS), a fashion jewellery brand, will continue its association with actor and influencer Mithila Palkar as its brand ambassador in 2026. The two have worked together for a second consecutive year, reflecting aligned values, aesthetics, and audience connection.

The continuation of the collaboration reflects a strategic approach to maintaining consistent brand representation. Gargi has highlighted that the partnership extends beyond conventional marketing, aligning the brand’s vision with Mithila Palkar’s persona, which blends traditional Indian culture with contemporary values.

Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi, said, “It wasn’t just about keeping things the same when they brought Mithila back; it was also about belief. In the past year, we’ve seen how well she embodies the Gargi spirit. She doesn’t just wear our jewellery; she lives out the brand’s values of timeless style and easy elegance. Customers see themselves in Mithila’s campaigns: confident, rooted in their culture, and making modern choices. This partnership has gone beyond the usual brand-ambassador relationship. We are excited to strengthen this partnership in 2026 as we continue to reach new heights in the fashion jewellery market.”

Palkar said, “It’s rare to find a brand partnership that feels this natural and important. Gargi stands for everything I believe in, being yourself while staying true to your roots. I really liked being a part of the Gargi family for the past year, and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey. This isn’t just an endorsement for me; I’m proud to be a part of this brand because its goals are very similar to mine.”

The partnership comes as Gargi plans to expand its presence with additional company-owned stores and shop-in-shop locations across India. The collaboration with Mithila has coincided with greater customer engagement and visibility for the brand.