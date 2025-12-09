Exclusive: Prasar Bharati explores ICC media rights amid JioStar deal uncertainty

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the uncertainty around the JioStar-ICC deal, Prasar Bharati is eyeing the up-for-grabs media rights in the country, highly placed sources told BestMediaInfo.com.

The development comes at a time when Reliance Industries-owned JioStar has formally conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it is unable to service the remaining two years of its four-year India media-rights agreement, sparking renewed conversations about the stability of cricket broadcasting in the country.

A top official in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on the condition of anonymity, told BestMediaInfo.com that Prasar Bharati is “closely assessing the situation” and may consider bidding for rights depending on how the ICC restructures the package following JioStar’s exit signal.

The official added that the ICC may restructure the rights to make them more market-viable. The MIB official said, “It is possible that the ICC may decide to further break up the rights. For example, matches played in India versus those played outside, or tournament-wise. Whatever format finally emerges, we would certainly like to participate.”

However, the official said the pubcaster is still in the early stages of evaluating the opportunity. “It is still too early to comment on this, as it has only been two days since the development, and we are waiting for further details. That said, cricket remains a highly sought-after property for every broadcaster. We are also trying to understand whether a single bidder is interested in the rights or whether there will be multiple contenders,” the source said.

“With Doordarshan, DD Freedish, and our OTT platforms, we have both the interest and a defined budget. Even if acquiring the entire rights package is not feasible, we will definitely consider bidding for one or two tournaments that fall within our reach, especially those with strong national appeal, such as India matches or major international fixtures,” the official told BestMediaInfo.com.

ICC faces a rights vacuum ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC’s current challenge stems from the disruption created by JioStar’s decision to withdraw from the $3 billion India rights package for 2024-27. The broadcaster indicated it cannot continue with the remaining two years, i.e., 2026 and 2027, owing to significant financial losses.

In response, the ICC has already begun a fresh sale process for the 2026-29 cycle, seeking close to $2.4 billion. As per reports, it has approached Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as potential successors to take over the rights.

Why Prasar Bharati’s potential entry matters

If Prasar Bharati does join the bidding race, the long-standing regulatory framework governing sports broadcasting in India, particularly the Sports Act, 2007, will play a critical role.

The Act mandates that any private broadcaster holding live rights to sporting events of “national importance” must share the live signal with Doordarshan for free-to-air transmission. In return, the public broadcaster receives 25% of the advertising revenue from the private broadcaster.

This arrangement was designed to ensure universal access to marquee sporting events, particularly at a time when Doordarshan lacked the financial muscle to compete in open auctions.

However, the Act applies only to linear broadcast rights, not digital streaming, a point Prasar Bharati is actively evaluating.

“Another important aspect in this conversation is the revenue-share dynamic. If the ICC fragments the deal, private players will certainly participate aggressively. The question is how viable it becomes for a public broadcaster. For us, profit is not the sole objective; we have several public-service goals to fulfil. Profitability is a consideration, but not the only one,” the I&B official said.

The official added that digital rights remain an unresolved area. “Currently, the Act covers only linear broadcast rights, not digital rights. We are examining what is possible within the digital space, but as of now, little progress has been made. Any change to the Act would first need to be addressed legally. Until then, it is difficult to comment further.”

The complex legacy of the Sports Act

An industry veteran, speaking to BestMediaInfo.com, framed the present moment in the context of three decades of evolving cricket-rights economics. In the 1990s, the entire ecosystem functioned differently.

At one point, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid Doordarshan to air matches; following a court order, Doordarshan even carried games on a deferred basis. Later, Doordarshan began paying the BCCI, signalling a shift in bargaining power.

“With the advent of auctions, transparency improved, but Doordarshan could no longer compete financially. To address this gap, the government introduced the Sports Act, 2007, which ensured Doordarshan not only got the feed free of cost but also earned a 25% share of advertising revenue,” the veteran noted.

But unresolved questions remained. If private broadcasters decline to carry the matches, does the public broadcaster then have to step in and bid? And if it cannot afford the rights, will the government be tempted to resort to pressure tactics?

“Such interventions may have long-term consequences. Sports bodies may hesitate to bring tournaments to India if they fear being forced into unfavourable arrangements,” the industry veteran warned.

What comes next

For now, the ICC is navigating a rights vacuum, private broadcasters are recalculating financial risk, and Prasar Bharati is exploring its potential role in a fragmented, uncertain market.

Whether the pubcaster eventually joins the bidding table will depend on three variables: how the ICC breaks up the rights, whether JioStar renegotiates, and how the Indian government views the intersection of public-service broadcasting and commercial sports rights.