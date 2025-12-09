New Delhi: Touchstone LC, a provider of learning and development solutions for regulated, multilingual industries, has appointed Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital agency, to manage its digital marketing and performance initiatives across India.

Team Pumpkin will handle Touchstone LC’s paid media strategy, campaign execution, audience targeting, and ROI tracking, supporting the company’s outreach to L&D leaders, HR professionals, and business decision makers in enterprise, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing sectors.

The partnership focuses on enhancing visibility for Touchstone’s multilingual eLearning and account-based marketing offerings.

Vinod Chithambaran, EVP, Learning Products & Asia Pacific Sales, Touchstone LC, said, “At Touchstone, our goal is to help organizations future-proof their workforce through innovation and measurable talent outcomes. Team Pumpkin’s balance of creativity, performance analytics, and sectoral understanding makes them the perfect partner for our growth journey. With their deep digital expertise and ROI-driven execution, we want to accelerate our outreach, strengthen our brand presence, and scale our impact among global HR and business leaders.”

Swati Nathani, Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, remarked, “Touchstone LC is setting new benchmarks in workforce transformation with their immersive and localized digital learning roadmap. We’re excited to support their ambitions, delivering measurable results and expanding Touchstone’s influence among enterprise clients seeking high-impact compliance and L&D solutions.”