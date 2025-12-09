New Delhi: Spotify has introduced its 2025 Wrapped for Advertisers in India, providing brands with a detailed summary of campaign performance and audience engagement over the past year.

The initiative coincides with the global release of Spotify Wrapped 2025, which attracted over 200 million users, creators, and artists within the first 24 hours.

Integrated into the Spotify app and, for the first time, Spotify Ads Manager, Wrapped for Advertisers offers brands a consolidated view of their campaign highlights, including total ad streaming minutes, the mix of ad formats used, and the top music and podcast genres engaged with by their audiences, all within the same platform used to plan, buy, and measure campaigns.

Spotify has also released its annual Wrapped for Advertisers Trend Report for India, analysing audience behaviour and streaming patterns in 2025. Indian listeners were nearly three times more likely to stream soul music, 50% more likely to play folk, and ten times more likely to select lo-fi beats compared with global averages.

Relaxation music and calm playlists were 173% and 151% more likely to be played, respectively, than global averages. Educational podcasts such as Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and Money Mindset with Sonia Shenoy were streamed 163% more, while spirituality shows were 427% more likely to be played compared with the global average. In India, 94% of streams occurred on mobile devices, nearly 10% higher than the global average.

The launch follows the second edition of HITS 2025 India, Spotify’s annual review of advertising work on the platform. The edition saw 114 campaign entries across eight categories, with 71 campaigns supported by measurement studies, showing growing attention to combining creativity with measurable impact.

Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India, said, “The scale and quality of work we saw at HITS 2025 clearly shows how advertisers in India are thinking about creativity, brand storytelling and performance-driven marketing on Spotify. With Wrapped for Advertisers, we are now giving marketers a powerful way to reflect on their own campaign journeys and turn those learnings into sharper 2026 strategies. With its first ever integration into Spotify Ads Manager, advertisers can move seamlessly from insight to action, making culture and performance work harder together for their brands.”