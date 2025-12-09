New Delhi: Ideabaaz, India’s fast-rising startup reality show, is set to record an Rs 8.5 crore investment this Sunday, a notable single deal on Indian television. The event will take place in the show’s 15th episode, around the mid-season point of its 26-episode debut season.

Airing on Zee TV and streaming on ZEE5, Ideabaaz is partnered with IDFC First Bank as its Startup Banking Partner. The show has been positioning itself as a platform for entrepreneurs seeking both funding and visibility.

Speaking about the episode, the Ideabaaz team said, “The mid-season mark was always expected to be impactful, but surpassing all previous investment records on Indian TV has exceeded expectations. With 10 more episodes still to come, the momentum is only expected to grow.”

The 15th episode provided a record-setting investment to a participating startup, highlighting the intersection of media and entrepreneurship in India. Ideabaaz continues to provide startups with funding, mentorship, and a national platform to showcase their ideas.

The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 PM and 11 PM on Zee TV and is available in multiple languages on ZEE5.