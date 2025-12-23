Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 23, 2025

- Dec 23, 2025 15:56 IST
Hyundai Motor becomes ICC premier partner for men’s and women’s tournaments 2026–27
Hyundai Motor to support ICC events, including Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, offering fan experiences and branding across key markets such as India. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 14:47 IST
The Marcom Avenue secures marketing mandate for GH2 Solar
The agency will support GH2 Solar’s brand communication and digital presence as the company expands its operations in India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy sector. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 12:53 IST
Network18 launches NextGen Young Leadership Program to nurture emerging media-tech talent
The initiative provides students and young professionals from engineering, business and law backgrounds hands-on exposure, mentorship, and cross-functional learning in the media-tech sector. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 12:16 IST
Tiger Shroff joins One Science Nutrition as brand ambassador
The actor and fitness icon will support the company’s initiatives to educate consumers on verified supplements and promote active lifestyles across India. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 12:01 IST
Bikaji Foods introduces refreshed brand logo reflecting heritage and modern design
The new logo is inspired by Bikaji’s origins in Rajasthan, with a shield-based design, turban silhouettes and flowing desert forms referencing its roots in Bikaner. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 11:11 IST
Bennett Coleman appoints Sunil Kumaran as Director, Strategic Initiatives
With over 25 years of experience across broadcast, media, advertising and digital content, Kumaran has held leadership roles at Reliance Broadcast Network, BIG FM and Dentsu. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 11:06 IST
Larry Ellison pledges $40.4 bn personal guarantee for Paramount bid on WBD
The guarantee, disclosed in a filing late Monday, is intended to alleviate doubts about the financial viability of Paramount's $108.4 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes assuming the target's debt. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 11:03 IST
Naagin 7 to premiere on December 27 on Colors and JioHotstar
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will star as the Serpent Queen in the new season, which will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Colors and JioHotstar. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 10:56 IST
The 10 ads that lived rent-free in our heads in 2025
Virality in 2025 balanced bold risk with cultural sensitivity, as brands navigated the thin line between relevance and missteps. Here are ten standout ad campaigns that truly stayed with us. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 10:36 IST
Indian FMCG industry expects margin improvement and volume recovery in 2026
Industry leaders cite easing commodity prices, tax relief and GST reforms as drivers of margin expansion, higher advertising spending and a gradual recovery in urban consumption. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 09:12 IST
MIB invites comments on draft recruitment rules for Publications Division Clerk Grade-II post
The draft 2025 rules propose 26 posts at Level-2 pay, an 18–27 years age band, 12th pass eligibility, and 85% hiring through SSC, with the balance via departmental channels. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 08:54 IST
Jaguar Land Rover enters exclusivity with WPP as global marketing partner
JLR said it has chosen WPP for contract negotiations in the final phase of its global agency review covering Defender, Discovery, Jaguar and Range Rover. Read more...
- Dec 23, 2025 08:50 IST
Kenvue taps WPP and Publicis as global agency partners in major review
WPP will lead creative and production for most of Kenvue’s brands across channels, excluding Neutrogena, while Publicis Groupe takes charge of media, influencer marketing, commerce, HCP support and tech for the full portfolio and will handle Neutrogena’s creative and production. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 23, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update