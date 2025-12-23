New Delhi: Bikaji Foods International has introduced a refreshed brand logo, marking an update to its visual identity while retaining elements linked to its Rajasthani origins.

According to the company, the new logo draws on Bikaji’s roots in Rajasthan and is designed around a shield motif, intended to reflect legacy, trust and continuity. The upper curve of the design references the silhouette of a traditional Rajasthani turban, while flowing lines are inspired by desert sand dunes, linking the identity to the brand’s origins in Bikaner.



Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director, Bikaji Foods International, said, “Our new logo is more than just a design, it’s a celebration of who we are, a blend of tradition and modernity. As we gear up for 2026, this refreshed visual identity aims to strengthen Bikaji’s connection with its loyal consumers while appealing to new generations. It reflects our heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, taste, and quality, even as we continue to expand our footprint across domestic and international markets”.

Neha Rao, Vice President, Marketing, Bikaji Foods, said, “Bikaji has always been in the forefront of impactful marketing, from large scale campaigns like Bikaji Khao, London Jao to our recent collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi as the brand icon for our Uttar Pradesh market expansion. These initiatives reflect our aggressive marketing strategy and our ambition to strengthen and expand Bikaji’s presence across India and beyond.

As we grow, its vital for us to stay deeply connected to our traditional roots while reimagining how the brand speaks to modern audiences. The new logo marks the first step in this transformation, a thoughtful balance between our heritage and vision for the coming years. We believe that a modernised logo and packaging system helps Bikaji stand out on crowded shelves, appeal to younger consumers and signal superior quality while retaining its traditional savour. The new elements form a mark that is both regal and welcoming, deeply anchored in cultural authenticity while confidently express a modern, progressive brand identity.”

The company clarified that the update is limited to its visual identity and does not affect Bikaji Foods International’s legal name, corporate status, or any existing rights, obligations or contracts.