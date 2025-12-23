New Delhi: Coke Studio Bharat is set to present its first live public shows this January, with performances scheduled in Delhi and Guwahati. The initiative brings the music from the studio to a live audience, combining performances with cultural expression.

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, “Coke Studio Bharat has evolved into a powerful cultural platform where consumers and artists unite around shared passions for music and storytelling, with Coca-Cola at its core. The organic growth of this community over the past seasons has been inspiring, and extending the experience beyond digital into live, immersive spaces was a natural next step for us. With the launch of Coke Studio Bharat LIVE, our ambition is to create culture-shaping, high-impact fan moments that celebrate India’s rich musical heritage, in the iconic Coca-Cola way.”

Coke Studio Bharat curates folk forms, regional dialects, traditional instruments, and contemporary styles, bridging generational and cultural gaps through its music. The Delhi showcase will feature Shreya Ghoshal, Aditya Rikhari, Rashmeet Kaur, Divyam, and Khwaab.

Shreya Ghoshal said, “My association with Coca-Cola goes back many years, and being part of Coke Studio Bharat has always felt creatively enriching. CSB has reimagined how India experiences its own music, and stepping onto the stage for the first-ever Coke Studio Bharat LIVE show is truly a privilege. I’m looking forward to sharing this moment with the fans.”

Aditya Rikhari added, “Being part of the first-ever Coke Studio Bharat LIVE is a celebration of what music truly means, connection, culture and creative courage. My songs have always been about honesty in feeling and storytelling, and Coke Studio’s spirit of authenticity and experimentation resonates deeply with me. I’m excited to bring my voice into this remarkable cultural moment, share it with audiences in Delhi and continue pushing my own artistic journey in ways that inspire and unite.”

Rashmeet Kaur said, “Coke Studio Bharat LIVE takes the music out of the studio and into a shared moment. Performing it live, in front of an audience, adds a different kind of honesty to the sound, and I’m looking forward to that experience in Delhi.”

The Guwahati shows will feature Anuv Jain, Shankuraj Konwar, Rito Riba, and Anoushka Maskey, representing distinct regional sounds and cultural identities.

Anuv Jain said, “Coke Studio Bharat LIVE lets us connect with audiences beyond the recording and the screen. Being part of its first-ever live show, and getting to represent my sound on a stage like this feels special. After the love for Arz Kiya Hai, this moment means even more.”

Shankuraj Konwar added, “Coke Studio Bharat has created space for regional voices to be heard with pride. Being part of the debut LIVE showcase is an honour, it allows us to bring the culture of the Northeast directly to fans on a national stage and it feels incredible to represent our home in a moment that will stay with us for a long time.”

Rito Riba said, “Coke Studio Bharat LIVE gives artists a chance to connect beyond the screen. Performing in Guwahati feels special, it’s about sharing our stories live, where they belong, with people who truly understand them.”

The live format preserves the authenticity of local music while creating opportunities for audiences and artists to engage directly. Further details, including artist content and on-ground features, will be shared ahead of the shows through Coke Studio Bharat channels.