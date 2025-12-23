MIB invites comments on draft recruitment rules for Publications Division Clerk Grade-II post

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has invited stakeholder comments on a draft amendment to the Recruitment Rules (RRs) for the post of Clerk Grade-II in the Publications Division. The ministry has asked stakeholders to send their views within 30 days.
In a communication dated December 22, 2025, the ministry said it is in the process of amending the Recruitment Rules for the post and is circulating the draft for comments. Stakeholders have been asked to send feedback to the ministry through email within 30 days of the issue of the letter.
As per the draft notification, the proposed rules will supersede the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Publications Division (Class III posts) Recruitment Rules, 1970, insofar as they relate to the Clerk Grade-II post. The rules will come into force from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.
The draft schedule pegs the number of posts at 26 and classifies the role as General Central Service, Group ‘C’, non-gazetted, ministerial. The pay is proposed at Level 2 of the pay matrix.
For direct recruitment, the draft specifies an age limit of 18 to 27 years, with relaxation for government servants up to 40 years as per central instructions. The educational qualification proposed is 12th Class or equivalent from a recognised board or university, along with a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer.
The draft also introduces a two-year probation period.
On the recruitment mix, 85% of vacancies are proposed to be filled through direct recruitment via the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Another 10% is proposed to be filled from Group C staff in Grade Pay Rs 1,800, who have a 12th pass qualification and three years of regular service, through a departmental qualifying examination. The maximum age for eligibility for this examination is proposed at 45 years, and 50 years for SC/ST.
The remaining 5% vacancies are proposed to be filled on a seniority-cum-fitness basis from Group C employees who have three years of regular service in posts with Grade Pay Rs 1,800.
