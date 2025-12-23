New Delhi: The Marcom Avenue has been appointed to handle the integrated marketing and communications mandate for GH2 Solar, a clean energy company operating in India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy space.
As part of the mandate, The Marcom Avenue will work with GH2 Solar on brand communication, digital outreach and market visibility. The engagement is positioned around supporting the company’s ongoing expansion and long-term positioning within India’s evolving clean energy ecosystem.
Commenting on the collaboration, Anurag Jain, Founder and MD, said, “As we expand our green hydrogen and clean energy solutions, building a strong, credible, and future-ready brand is a strategic priority for us. The Marcom Avenue’s integrated marketing approach and performance-driven mindset align seamlessly with our vision. We are confident that this partnership will help us reach the right stakeholders and strengthen our position in the clean energy ecosystem.”
Sharing her thoughts on the mandate, Divanshi Gupta, Founder and Director, The Marcom Avenue, said, “GH2 Solar stands at the intersection of innovation and sustainability, two areas we are deeply passionate about. This mandate allows us to combine impactful brand storytelling with data-led digital and performance marketing. Our focus will be on creating a compelling brand narrative while delivering measurable business outcomes that support GH2 Solar’s long-term growth.”