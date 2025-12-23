New Delhi: One Science Nutrition (OSN), has appointed actor and martial arts enthusiast Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

Tiger Shroff, recognised for his dedication to fitness and martial arts, will represent the company’s products and participate in initiatives to encourage verified nutrition and active living among consumers.

Aman Vachher, CEO & Co-founder of Muscle House India, said, "Welcoming Tiger Shroff to our family is a tremendous moment. His genuine dedication to fitness perfectly matches our brand's promise to provide authentic, premium supplements that support health and performance goals."

Aniket Vachher, Co-founder of Muscle House India, added, "We believe this partnership will greatly boost our mission to teach consumers about verified nutrition. It will set new standards for authenticity and inspire the next generation of fitness enthusiasts."

Tiger Shroff said, "I am excited to be a part of One Science Nutrition's campaign. The brand's commitment to providing authentic products and promoting a healthy lifestyle resonates deeply with me. Achieving holistic fitness and well-being is essential to enjoying life, and I applaud OSN's efforts to integrate these principles into everyday routines. I look forward to working together to foster a healthier and fitter India."

OSN offers a range of supplements, including Whey Protein, ISO Gold, Nitra Whey, Pre-Workouts and Creatine, designed to support muscle growth, recovery and athletic performance. The company has also launched Limited Edition Tiger Combo Packs, combining core products for fitness and recovery.

The partnership will see Tiger Shroff actively involved in educational initiatives on verified supplements and promoting a healthier, active lifestyle across India.