New Delhi: Hyundai Motor Company has entered into a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming a Premier Partner for its international tournaments spanning 2026 to 2027. The agreement covers six major events, including the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai Motor will hold exclusive rights and opportunities during the ICC’s tournament calendar. This includes participating in matchday ceremonies such as the coin toss, prominent in-stadium branding, and offering fan experiences. Hyundai subsidiaries worldwide will work together to leverage brand engagement and innovative fan initiatives.

José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said, "Cricket and Hyundai share a relentless drive to improve and the resilience to rise to every challenge. We are honored to partner with the ICC and connect with over two billion passionate fans worldwide. In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments."

ICC Chairman Jay Shah added, “Cricket is among the world’s most popular sports, with over two billion fans whose passion is especially evident during ICC’s marquee events. These global events offer an excellent opportunity to engage fans through innovative digital and in-stadium integrations. We welcome Hyundai as a Premier Partner and look forward to delivering outstanding events together. Hyundai is a global brand that has long supported sports, and we look forward to maximizing our combined strengths at these events.”

The collaboration represents Hyundai Motor’s return to cricket, following its initial engagement with the ICC between 2011 and 2015. Fans attending ICC matches will encounter Hyundai Motor’s fan zones, vehicle showcases, and digital initiatives, offering interactive experiences throughout the tournaments.

Hyundai Motor’s global sports strategy focuses on connecting with culturally significant sports in each region, with cricket providing access to a global audience exceeding two billion. The partnership was announced at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, with representatives from both Hyundai Motor and the ICC present.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India, commented, “This partnership reflects Hyundai’s strong commitment to India and growing importance of India market in Hyundai’s global operations. We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR, digital, experiential and dealerships to maximize this opportunity across the country.”