New Delhi: Network18 has launched the NextGen Young Leadership Program (NYLP), a programme designed to identify and support high-potential young talent from India’s Business, Law and Engineering institutions.

The programme provides participants with hands-on exposure to the evolving media-tech landscape, offering opportunities to contribute to projects, gain cross-functional experience, and receive mentorship from senior leaders. It is intended to provide participants with early career development rather than simply a job.

Sanchayan Paul, Chief Human Resource Officer, Network18, said, “Through NYLP, Network18 aims to build a talent pipeline that is capable, young & diverse. We aim to establish long-term partnerships with our target universities & educational institutions. The program strengthens our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent while creating a community of young professionals and campus ambassadors for our evolving media-tech landscape.”

The programme is structured to combine real-time business exposure, tech-driven projects, and on-the-job learning, supporting students and early career professionals in building skills for the media and technology sector.