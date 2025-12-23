The 10 ads that lived rent-free in our heads in 2025

New Delhi: If 2025 proved anything about advertising, it’s that virality no longer belongs solely to big budgets or polished scripts. This was the year when campaigns travelled faster than intent, when humour, controversy, empathy and cultural timing mattered as much as craft. From unscripted real-life moments to carefully engineered celebrity collisions, brands leaned into the chaos of the internet, sometimes winning hearts, sometimes sparking backlash, but rarely going unnoticed. These ten campaigns stood out not because they played it safe, but because they reflected the messy, hyper-aware, scroll-hungry world they were born into. Not every attempt landed cleanly. But in a year defined by noise, these were the moments that cut through and lingered long after the scroll moved on.

1. Lay’s brings Messi and Dhoni together

Lay’s ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ campaign united Lionel Messi and MS Dhoni, two icons who rarely share screen space, let alone a bag of chips. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the film thrived on understatement rather than spectacle. Messi casually flicked a football; Dhoni responded with unexpected footwork, blurring the boundaries between cricket and football with playful ease.

2. Instamart saves the shaadi moment

The most viral brand moments of 2025 weren’t always scripted and Swiggy Instamart’s response to a stranded wedding proved exactly that. When a newly married couple missed their reception due to the IndiGo flight disruption, social media rallied in sympathy. Swiggy Instamart didn’t jump in with a punchline; it showed up with Baraat. Rather than turning the incident into a sales pitch, the brand leaned into the emotional truth of the moment.

3. American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney campaign

Few campaigns in 2025 split the internet quite like “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” Launched by American Eagle, the denim-heavy film starring Sydney Sweeney was commercially successful and culturally combustible. What began as a clever wordplay on “genes” versus “jeans” quickly spiralled into a full-blown culture war. Critics read the symbolism as troubling, accusing the campaign of glorifying eugenics and white beauty ideals. Supporters dismissed the backlash as overreach, a reaction amplified when political figures weighed in. In an era where nuance is dissected frame by frame, clever wordplay can easily tip into controversy. The Sydney Sweeney campaign will be remembered not just for its denim, but as a case study in how cultural context can rewrite brand intent overnight.

4. Amul and the ethics of ‘ColdplayGate’

Amul has long been India’s gold standard for topical advertising, but its take on the viral “ColdplayGate” moment reopened an old debate: just because you can comment, should you? Responding to the awkward kiss-cam scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot, Amul released a visual featuring its iconic girl with the line “Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho!” and the pun-heavy “Only scoops, no oops!” As always, the wordplay was sharp. But this time, the humour landed uncomfortably close to personal embarrassment. Unlike political gaffes or pop culture moments, this incident involved private individuals whose misstep became public spectacle. Critics argued that Amul crossed from commentary into exploitation. The campaign sparked conversation, not just about the incident, but about the boundaries brands must navigate in real-time culture.

5. The Whole Truth protein industry roast

Three decades after ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ scandalised Indian households, The Whole Truth resurrected the infamous anthem, not for provocation, but for transparency. The campaign cleverly redirected the question from bodies to protein tubs, spotlighting the opacity of India’s supplement industry. Founder Shashank Mehta’s critique was direct: protein powders are intimidating, shrouded in black packaging and macho posturing. The film exaggerated this imagery, half-naked men dancing to cheeky lyrics before flipping the narrative to advocate clean labels and ingredient honesty.

6. Flipkart’s ‘Celebs Loaded’ spectacle

Flipkart’s ‘Celebs Loaded’ campaign for Big Billion Days 2025 was less an advertisement and more a cinematic event. Featuring a dizzying lineup, from Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt to Aman Gupta and Yashraj Mukhate, the film leaned unapologetically into excess. The result was chaos by design. Structured like a Bollywood ensemble number, the ad evoked comparisons to “Deewangi Deewangi,” with celebrities tumbling into frame one after another. Clarity took a backseat to conversation. Some viewers found it overwhelming; others couldn’t look away. Flipkart, it seemed, was comfortable with both reactions. In a digital ecosystem where scroll fatigue is real, Flipkart chose noise as strategy. And it worked. The campaign became one of the platform’s most-watched videos, proving that sometimes, memorability matters more than minimalism.

7. Google vs Apple sparring match continues

Google’s long-running ‘Best Phones Forever’ series returned in 2025 with sharper elbows. This time, the Pixel 10 Pro took aim at Apple’s iOS 26, cheekily suggesting that features like Call Screening and AI photo editing were “inspired” by Pixel innovations. The film anthropomorphised the Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro, turning a feature comparison into a musical conversation. The iPhone thanks the Pixel for helping it “change for good,” a line that lands with just enough sting to spark debate without outright hostility. Google has mocked Apple before, but this execution felt particularly timely as AI features became central to smartphone differentiation.

8. Myntra FWD’s cricket-fashion crossover

Myntra FWD’s 2025 campaign scored by tapping into two Indian obsessions: cricket and generational debate. Featuring Virender Sehwag, Mandira Bedi and Gen Z creator Sahiba Bali, the film staged a playful clash between traditional sports commentary and internet-era slang. Sehwag, referencing his iconic triple centuries, became the bridge, linking his legendary “300” to Myntra FWD’s ₹300 fashion drops. Mandira embodied classic broadcasting gravitas, while Sahiba injected phrases like “easy loot” and “surprise drop,” mirroring how younger audiences consume both cricket and culture.

9. Beardo and Bobby Deol redefining masculinity

Beardo’s brand film, anchored by Bobby Deol and built around its “Unfiltered. Untamed. Unstoppable.” positioning, attempted to enter the ongoing conversation on modern masculinity. The film presented a stark, introspective monologue on what it means to be an “asli mard” in a world that simultaneously demands emotional restraint and moral responsibility. Deol, rugged and reflective, urged men to reject prescribed roles and embrace authenticity without apology. Yet the campaign’s intent collided with the cultural baggage its protagonist brings. Deol’s recent cinematic personas, most notably in Animal and Aashram, are emblematic of hyper-violence, patriarchal authority and emotional repression. This dissonance raised a larger question about authenticity in brand storytelling. When a brand seeking to dismantle stereotypes chooses a face closely associated with their most extreme expressions, the message risks becoming muddled. The intent may be progressive, but the symbolism remains complicated. Still, Beardo deserves credit for attempting to expand grooming discourse beyond surface-level vanity.

10. boAt’s ‘Rock in India’ with Purav Jha

boAt’s ‘Rock in India’ campaign turned trolling into theatre. Fronted by content creator Purav Jha, the film uses internet humour to spotlight the brand’s Make in India manufacturing story, without slipping into sermon mode. Jha parodied viral trends, dancing and mimicking memes alongside factory workers. What begins as satire slowly shifts tone, revealing the scale behind the jokes: over 15,000 Indian workers producing eight crore units annually. The campaign’s strength lies in its cultural fluency. Instead of countering trolls defensively, boAt embraced their language and redirected attention to real impact.