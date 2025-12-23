New Delhi: Sunil Kumaran has joined Bennett Coleman & Co (The Times of India Group) as Director, Strategic Initiatives, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile. He assumed the role in December 2025 and will be based in Mumbai.

Kumaran brings more than 25 years of experience across broadcast, media, advertising and digital content, with a background spanning content strategy, revenue leadership and communications.

Before joining Bennett Coleman, he spent over seven years at Reliance Broadcast Network. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer from August to December 2025, following a three-year tenure as Chief Operating Officer.

During his time at Reliance Broadcast Network, Kumaran also held the role of Country Head at THWINK from 2018 to 2022, where he worked across audio and digital content, data- and insight-led content strategies, podcasts, influencer marketing and purpose-led initiatives.

In an earlier stint at Reliance Broadcast Network, he served as Business Head. Earlier in his career, Kumaran was Country Head at The StoryLab, Dentsu Aegis Network, where he led content strategy, production and distribution of entertainment content for brands and advertisers.

His professional experience also includes leadership and strategic roles at Universal McCann, Rediffusion DY&R, indya.com, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising, covering media planning, buying, content strategy and business growth.