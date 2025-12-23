New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor has announced the appointment of Hajime Aota as chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group, effective January 1, 2026.

Before taking up the India role, Aota served as executive officer at Yamaha Motor and chief general manager of the Corporate Strategy Center at the company’s global headquarters in Japan. In this position, he oversaw corporate strategy, sustainability initiatives and digital strategy.

According to the company, Aota has extensive experience across corporate strategy, planning and new venture business development in the automotive sector. His career spans senior leadership roles in multiple global markets, including Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Commenting on his appointment, Aota said, “Leading Yamaha in India is a significant responsibility, and my focus is on strengthening the brand by delivering products that seamlessly combine Yamaha's global engineering excellence with the evolving needs of Indian riders.”

He added that India remains one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse two-wheeler markets, noting that the changing aspirations of Indian consumers, particularly younger riders, align closely with Yamaha’s emphasis on premium products, innovation and a customer-centric approach.