Paramount and Netflix record double-digit growth in November TV viewership

New Delhi: The Indian television landscape reflected shifts driven by live sports, strategic streaming releases and the Thanksgiving holiday period. Paramount and Netflix recorded double-digit growth compared with October, each benefiting from strong content slates, according to Nielsen’s November 2025 Media Distributor Gauge.

Paramount registered a 14% increase in overall viewing during November, capturing 8.9% of total TV watch-time and moving to No. 3 in the Media Distributor Gauge rankings. The 0.7-point increase was the largest among all distributors, with CBS affiliates and Paramount+ both rising more than 18%, contributing 0.5 and 0.2 share points respectively.

Netflix also saw substantial gains, posting a 10% rise and 8.3% of total TV, adding 0.3 share points. The return of Stranger Things accounted for nearly 12 billion viewing minutes, with The Beast in Me and a new Frankenstein film contributing a combined total of almost 7 billion viewing minutes across November.

Hallmark registered a 28% increase in viewing, the highest percentage gain among distributors, reaching 1.2% of total TV watch-time. The rise was supported by its holiday movie lineup and original series, Mistletoe Murders.

YouTube and Disney retained the top two positions with 12.9% and 10.5% of total TV respectively, although Disney’s share declined by 0.9 points, largely due to ABC and ESPN disruptions linked to the YouTube TV dispute.

NBCUniversal saw a 7% rise, reaching 8.8% of TV watch-time, driven by Peacock streaming surges of 22%, NFL Sunday Night Football coverage, Thanksgiving programming, and the original drama series All Her Fault. Peacock achieved a non-Olympic record 1.9% share for the month.

FOX experienced mixed results in November. Broadcast affiliates rose 22%, supported by the Thanksgiving NFL matchup and World Series Games 4–7. Cable properties faced declines, with Fox News Channel down 9% and FS1 affected by the absence of MLB postseason. Overall, FOX gained 2.4% but ceded 0.3 share points, ending the month at 8.1% of TV.

The Nielsen interval for November 2025 spanned five weeks, from October 27 to November 30, following the standard broadcast calendar.

