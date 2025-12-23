Kenvue taps WPP and Publicis as global agency partners in major review

New Delhi: Consumer health giant Kenvue, the maker of brands like Tylenol, Listerine, and Neutrogena, has selected WPP and Publicis Groupe as its new global agency partners following a competitive review launched earlier this year.

The move aims to streamline operations and fuel brand growth amid a dynamic market.

WPP will take the lead on creative and production duties for the majority of Kenvue's portfolio across all channels, excluding Neutrogena.

Publicis Groupe, meanwhile, will handle media, influencer marketing, commerce, healthcare professional support, and technology for all brands, while also overseeing creative and production specifically for Neutrogena.

The review, which encompassed Kenvue's entire global portfolio, was initiated to "reduce complexity, improve execution, and accelerate growth," according to industry reports.

Kenvue's annual media spend is estimated at $1.35 billion globally, making this one of the year's most important agency pitches in the consumer health sector.

Kenvue, which spun off from Johnson & Johnson as an independent company in 2023, previously divided its advertising business among Omnicom's BBDO and Interpublic Group's (IPG) FCB and UM.

The review was managed with input from consultants like R3 in certain regions, though full details on the global process remain undisclosed.

The announcement comes amid broader industry consolidation, including Kimberly-Clark's agreement to acquire Kenvue in November, a deal that could potentially influence future agency alignments, though the review proceeded independently.

For now, the focus remains on transitioning to the new model, with WPP and Publicis set to begin work in early 2026.