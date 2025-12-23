Jaguar Land Rover enters exclusivity with WPP as global marketing partner

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has selected WPP as its preferred partner for global marketing and creative services and has entered a “period of exclusivity” with the holding group to finalise contract negotiations, as per a media report.

JLR confirmed the decision, saying it has chosen WPP to enter exclusivity and contract talks in the final phase of its global agency review. The pitch covered JLR’s “end-to-end” marketing communications and services across all channels globally, spanning its house of brands—Defender, Discovery, Jaguar and Range Rover.

The development follows a global review process that began in May 2025, when JLR initiated a creative agency review. Accenture Song, along with JLR’s in-house agency Spark44, has handled the account since 2021, with the current contract running until mid-2026.

The exclusivity window gives JLR and WPP time to settle terms, with the process expected to be concluded by the end of the first quarter of 2026, the report added.