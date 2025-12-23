New Delhi: JioStar and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms will premiere Naagin 7 on December 27, 2025, with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary headlining the new season as the Serpent Queen.

The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Colors and JioHotstar.

The new season is positioned against the backdrop of Mahakumbh 2025, with the storyline built around a nationwide toxic catastrophe and the central character’s rise as the chosen heir of the Anantkul, tasked with defending the country from a larger threat, the makers said.

Namik Paul will feature in a pivotal role. The show also includes Beena Banerjee, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Alice Kaushik, and Ruhi Chaturvedi, the makers said.

Alok Jain, JioStar, mentioned, “Naagin has long transcended television to become a cultural phenomenon. With Naagin 7, we at JioStar, are proud to bring back one of India’s most iconic fantasy franchises, elevated with AI-assisted visual design and enhanced VFX to meet today’s viewer expectations. The show continues to strike the right balance between nostalgia and reinvention, making it a powerful driver of weekend primetime. This season, we have pushed creative and technological boundaries to deliver a chapter that is larger in scale, emotionally engaging, and deeply relevant to contemporary audiences.”

Ektaa Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “JioStar and Balaji’s journey with Naagin has always been about pushing imagination to new frontiers, and Season 7 is our biggest creative leap. In the last decade, Naagin has evolved from a show into a cultural legacy powered by the audience’s love for myths and mystery. For the first time, we’re placing a story against the backdrop of Mahakumbh 2025, one of India’s most iconic cultural milestones, and reimagining it through a grander, more ambitious lens. With dragons, werewolves, and new mystical realms, Naagin 7 expands the universe like never before, redefining what Indian television can dream, build, and believe.”