Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 10, 2025

- Dec 10, 2025 14:38 IST
Government defends 26% hike in print ad rates citing rising input costs, need to support media sustainability
The clarification came in response to a set of questions raised in the Lok Sabha on whether the hike was justified at a time when several Ministries are reportedly facing budgetary pressure. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 14:35 IST
Nippon Paint India appoints Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director
Malhotra succeeds Jon Tan and reports to Group CEO Wee Siew Kim, taking charge of Nippon Paint India’s strategic direction while continuing to lead the company’s global automotive aftermarket business. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 13:04 IST
Waves OTT partners with CRIS to integrate content on the RailOne app
The collaboration enables passengers across India to access Waves OTT’s multilingual content library directly on the RailOne app while travelling. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 12:17 IST
India’s motor insurance market posts 59% NPS, private insurers outperform public sector peers
Hansa Research’s Motor Insurance CuES 2025 survey of over 3,700 consumers finds private insurers outperform public sector peers on trust and service. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 11:18 IST
Tata Play Binge adds Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas to regional content lineup
Tata Play Binge adds Hindi and Marathi titles from Ultra Media and Entertainment, including films, web series, dubbed content and music. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 10:59 IST
Nine Indian creatives, including Ashish Deshpande and Sukesh Nayak, serve on The One Show 2026 jury
The nine Indian jury members cover categories from branded entertainment and product design to interactive and experiential work. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 10:33 IST
SABTNL signs Rs 4,000-crore MoU with Telangana for AI and green data centre
The MoU, executed on December 9, 2025, covers a 50 MW data centre across 20 acres at Fab City, Tukkuguda, supporting AI, cloud and hyperscale infrastructure. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 10:23 IST
AU Small Finance Bank brings Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna into everyday banking conversations
Developed by McCann, the campaign features Kapoor and Mandanna, using humour and everyday situations to prompt viewers to reconsider their current banking choices. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 10:13 IST
Wondrlab confirms Dubai expansion; says acquisitions “very much on the cards”
In an exclusive chat with BestMediaInfo, Co-founder Rakesh Hinduja outlined Wondrlab’s future roadmap, saying its priority is to play commerce media in a big way in India. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 10:09 IST
HDFC Life partners with Cyrus Broacha to highlight gaps in financial readiness
The digital-led series, featuring Cyrus Broacha, draws on research showing a 26-point gap between how financially prepared Indians believe they are and their actual readiness. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 10:03 IST
What JioHotstar’s South-first strategy means for OTT, creators and advertisers
From aggressive pricing and exclusive originals to CTV scale and local advertisers, JioHotstar’s South-first strategy aims to build a daily-use OTT habit. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 09:48 IST
Exclusive: Prasar Bharati explores ICC media rights amid JioStar deal uncertainty
With JioStar backing out, Prasar Bharati evaluates bidding as ICC races to secure broadcasters for upcoming India cricket events. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 09:07 IST
OTT is expanding cinema, not replacing it: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu government and JioHotstar sign LoI to back the state’s creative economy, with a Rs 12,000-crore South storytelling push and 16,000 jobs on the horizon. Read more...
- Dec 10, 2025 09:03 IST
JioStar lines up Rs 12,000 crore South push, Rs 4,000 crore for Tamil Nadu content hub
Platform to add 1,500 hours of South content, deepen tie-up with Tamil Nadu government and support creator programmes expected to create 16,000 jobs. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 10, 2025
