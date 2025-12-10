New Delhi: Hansa Research has introduced a subscription-based advertising impact measurement service for digital video platforms, positioning it as an independent study designed to help brands understand how their campaigns perform across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, OTT services and other mobile video environments.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research, said, “The objective is to equip brands with meaningful insights that can enable clearer decision-making on media planning and campaign optimisation for digital video platforms. Insights on the Creative will be a bonus. There is a lot of investment going into these platforms and an independent measure will help.”

The study will track advertising impact while campaigns are live and will be conducted against each brand’s specific target audience. The monthly sample size is set at 2,500 respondents, adding up to 30,000 respondents annually, making it one of the larger exercises of its kind.

The research will cover ten cities and include users aged 18 and above, with data collected through face-to-face interviews and physical verification of mobile apps. The company has capped participation at three brands per month, with subscriptions offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

The metrics assessed will include ad recall, message comprehension, relevance, likeability and purchase intent. The study will also provide details on consumer viewing behaviour such as muting, skipping, fatigue, ad visibility, and sharing or forwarding patterns. Developed in consultation with media planners, it will include information on viewing environments, platform usage and exposure frequency.

A Category Deep Dive is included as part of the study, placing each brand’s performance in a competitive context. This includes advertising recall at the category level and benchmarks relative to other brands.

Findings from an independent pilot involving 3,000 respondents through face-to-face interviews indicate that consumers spend an average of 2.17 hours per day on mobile screens, with 78% skipping ads during playback.

Much of this viewing takes place in public or shared spaces, often on mute. Despite high ad exposure levels, brand recall remains limited, with respondents recalling an average of around 1.5 brands.