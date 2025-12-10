New Delhi: Sunny Side Up, the independent brand and creative consultancy with offices in Bangalore and Hyderabad, has expanded its leadership team in Bangalore as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen its integrated capabilities. The agency has brought in senior talent across business, creative and design roles.

Tashina A has joined as Senior Vice President, where she will lead new business efforts and support strategic growth. Her experience spans Ogilvy, Creativeland Asia, Dentsu Webchutney and Saatchi, and she has worked with brands such as Royal Enfield, iD Fresh Food, Scotch Brite, Cadbury, Budweiser, Fortune Oil and Raag Gold Oil.

Shyam Nair has been appointed Creative Director, tasked with shaping the agency’s creative direction. His previous roles at FCB, McCann and Dentsu included work for ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Nestlé, Coca-Cola and Honda.

Farhat Shaukat has joined as Creative Director, Design. She has worked with Vice Media, The Bold Creative and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide, delivering design projects for Flipkart, Mr Muscle, Pedigree, TTK Prestige, Judge, Whiskas, Neutrogena and Marriott Bonvoy.

Tanya Kapool has taken on the role of Director, Client Services, where she will lead account management. Her earlier experience at FCB and Schbang included work with brands such as Sunfeast Yippee, Sunfeast Marie, Candyman, Budweiser, Seven Rivers and ITC.

Aswirbaad Das has joined as Associate Creative Director. He previously worked at DDB and MullenLowe on campaigns for Nivea, Too Yumm!, Saffola Oils, Bajaj ADHO and Diageo.

Commenting on the appointments, Saurabh Pandey, Chief Business Officer, Sunny Side Up, said, “We are building the next chapter of Sunny Side Up with purpose and ambition. This leadership expansion is not just about adding talent, but about investing in people who bring depth, craft, and new energy to the agency. Each of these leaders has created meaningful work for some of the most respected brands in the country. Their arrival signals our commitment to scale our capabilities and deliver work that is strategically sharp, creatively brave, and culturally relevant.”

The new hires have begun transitioning into their roles, with several mandates underway across FMCG, technology, lifestyle and healthcare sectors.