AdCounty Media rolls out OpsisAds mobile advertising platform

New Delhi: AdCounty Media has introduced OpsisAds, a mobile advertising platform positioned as part of the company’s efforts to expand its adtech offerings. The company said the platform uses people-based digital marketing and is designed to support user acquisition, revenue optimisation, and scaling opportunities for brands across global markets.

According to the company, OpsisAds brings together AI-driven optimisation, real-time analytics, and audience insights to give marketers greater visibility into campaign performance within mobile environments.

The platform has been developed using AdCounty Media’s proprietary technology and is structured to address current mobile marketing needs, including cost efficiency, conversion-focused user reach, and improved returns on ad spend.

OpsisAds includes features such as mobile-first performance capabilities, AI-ML-led analysis for automated campaign adjustments, and access to more than 100 billion daily impressions across regions including India, the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

It also offers audience profiling, real-time reporting through a unified dashboard, fraud detection systems, and operational transparency for advertisers tracking campaign delivery, partner contributions, and budget allocations.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Jangid, Managing Director, AdCounty Media, said, “With OpsisAds, we are making a decisive leap forward in how mobile performance marketing should work. OpsisAds is a major step forward in how brands scale with confidence. It brings intelligence, transparency, and performance together in one powerful platform.”