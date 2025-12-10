New Delhi: Tata Play Binge has expanded its OTT portfolio with the addition of two new apps, Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas, strengthening its Hindi and Marathi content offerings for viewers across India.
Ultra Play, a Hindi-language platform from Ultra Media, provides over 5,000 hours of content across more than 1,800 titles, including retro and contemporary Hindi movies, web series, South Indian blockbusters and Hollywood films dubbed in Hindi.
The catalogue features titles such as Krrish, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Dabangg, 3 Idiots, and classics from Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. The platform is positioned to reach over 600 million Hindi-speaking viewers in India and globally.
Ultra Jhakaas, Ultra Media’s Marathi OTT offering, provides more than 4,000 hours of content, including over 1,500 titles such as Marathi films, plays (Nataks), web series, dubbed South and Hollywood films, children’s content, music and television shows. New releases are added weekly, with offerings including Better Half Chi Love Story, Jilebi, Ek Daav Bhootacha and the web series IPC and Saubhagyawati Sarpanch.
With the integration of Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas, Tata Play Binge now features 36 apps under a single platform. Both apps are available through the Tata Play Binge app, allowing viewers to access content from multiple OTT platforms through a unified interface.
Speaking about the expansion, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “In 2025, Tata Play Binge continued to grow its content portfolio, bringing India’s diverse entertainment landscape together on a single platform. The addition of Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas further strengthens our Hindi and Marathi offerings, ensuring that our viewers have access to an even wider range of culturally rich movies, shows, and web series. At Tata Play Binge, we remain committed to curating content that celebrates India’s linguistic and creative diversity while delivering seamless entertainment experiences for every viewer.”
Sushilkumar Agrawal, Managing Director, Ultra Media & Entertainment, said, “In 2025, the integration of Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas with Tata Play Binge marks a significant milestone in making premium Hindi and Marathi entertainment accessible to a pan-India audience on a single, user-friendly platform."
He added, "This collaboration amplifies the reach of our curated library of timeless classics, blockbuster films, and original web series, enriching the cultural tapestry of Indian storytelling. At Ultra, we are excited to partner with Tata Play Binge to deliver high-quality, regionally resonant content that entertains, engages, and celebrates the vibrant diversity of our viewers across the nation.”
Tata Play Binge continues to provide access to over 30 OTT apps, including Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Apple TV+, Lionsgate, Fancode, Times Play, Aha, SunNXT, Discovery+, BBC Player, ShemarooMe, Hungama, Epicon, Chaupal, Stage, Waves, Klikk, ManoramaMax, Nammaflix, Istream, PTC Play, Tarang Plus, Reelsdrama, Playflix, Docubay, Travel XP, VROTT, Animax, Hallmark+, Fuse+, Shorts TV, Curiosity Stream, DistroTV and Games. Subscribers can access these apps through a single subscription and interface on large-screen smart TVs, Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top boxes, Tata Play edition of Amazon Fire TV Stick, and can also be accessed online through Tata Play Binge’s official platform.
Netflix can be accessed through a DTH combo pack, while Amazon Prime Video is available as an add-on for Tata Play Binge subscribers with a DTH connection.