New Delhi: Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (SABTNL), which is undergoing a name change to Aqylon Nexus pending regulatory approval, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana to develop an AI-focused and hyperscale green data centre campus in the state.

Under the agreement, the company will invest Rs 4,000 crore to establish a 50 MW data centre facility across roughly 20 acres at Fab City in Tukkuguda, a location emerging as a digital infrastructure cluster. The MoU was executed on December 9, 2025 and will remain valid for two years.

The proposed campus is positioned as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s digital backbone through expanded green infrastructure, increased hyperscale capacity and support for advanced AI computing.

Commenting on the agreement, Managing Director Srivatsava Sunkara said, “This partnership with the Government of Telangana marks a transformative leap for our Company as we expand into advanced technology infrastructure. The proposed AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus will not only bolster India's digital capabilities but also reinforce Telangana's position as a leader in sustainable tech innovation.”