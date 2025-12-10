New Delhi: MMTC-PAMP, India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, has appointed Gaurav Nijhawan as Head of Marketing.

In this role, Nijhawan will oversee the integrated marketing function, including marketing and communications, brand building, customer experience, and new product development. He will also be responsible for driving innovation and guiding MMTC-PAMP’s growth across both physical and digital channels, including retail stores.

Speaking on the appointment, Samit Guha, Managing Director and CEO, MMTC-PAMP, said, “I am pleased to welcome Gaurav as the Head of Marketing at MMTC-PAMP. He is a seasoned marketing professional who brings a wealth of experience with him. During his career, he has successfully led complex integrated marketing campaigns and has demonstrated success in scaling digital-first brands. We are confident that his leadership will add significant value to our organisation.”

Gaurav Nijhawan has over 15 years of experience across the fintech, BFSI, FMCG, consulting, and technology sectors. He has previously worked with organisations including IndusInd Bank, Stashfin, Citi, Carlsberg, and Ernst & Young.

Commenting on his new role, Nijhawan said, “I am thrilled to join MMTC-PAMP, a brand that has set benchmarks in purity, trust, and craftsmanship. As we continue shaping an iconic brand, I look forward to strengthening our culture of excellence, enhancing our brand-building efforts, and crafting compelling storytelling that unlocks new opportunities for growth and deeper consumer engagement.”

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.