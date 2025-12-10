New Delhi: The Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz have announced a partnership with Joy Personal Care, the skincare brand under RSH Global. The multi-year association links the team with a company positioned around themes of confidence, wellbeing and everyday care.

Under the partnership, Joy Personal Care will provide personal-care products for the UP Warriorz squad and collaborate on engagement initiatives centred on self-care, confidence and community interaction.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said, “We are pleased to partner with Joy Personal Care for the upcoming season. Their focus on quality, inclusivity and supporting individuals to be their best aligns strongly with our own values. We are grateful for their support and look forward to seeing this collaboration grow. We believe the strengths on both sides will reflect powerfully as we move forward.”

Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “We are excited to partner with the UP Warriorz. At Joy Personal Care, we are committed to supporting women who continue to break boundaries, and this association allows us to champion that commitment on a larger platform."

Agarwal added, "This partnership also strengthens our strategic focus in the northern region, which continues to be one of the largest contributors to our overall business. We are sure that this association will deepen our consumer connect, reinforce our brand mission, and further energise our long-standing support for women’s sport in India.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “Women’s cricket has grown remarkably, and the recent World Cup win reminded us that sporting excellence has no gender. Partnering with the UP Warriorz at a time when women’s sport is reshaping cultural narratives feels both timely and powerful. The Women’s Premier League has created a space where talent and individuality rise above stereotypes.”

“At Joy Personal Care, we are rooted in confidence and inclusivity, and we are committed to supporting this evolution. This partnership echoes our commitment to a future where every woman has the freedom to define her own path, in sport, in beauty, and in life.”

As Associate Sponsor, Joy Personal Care will feature on the team’s jersey and merchandise, with additional presence through co-created activities during the season.