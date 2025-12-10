New Delhi: HDFC Life has introduced ‘Life Ki Script’, a digital-led campaign featuring actor Cyrus Broacha, focused on the broader issue of financial readiness among Indian consumers.

The initiative is built on the company’s finding that many Indians overestimate their financial preparedness, with a 26-point gap between perceived and actual readiness, attributed largely to limited action on long-term planning.

The campaign comprises three short films covering term, savings, and retirement product categories, using light, relatable narratives to highlight different life stages and financial needs. The films will run for five weeks across digital and social media platforms.

Pritika Shah, Head of Marketing at HDFC Life, said, “Just like a well-written film script gives characters the strength to face any plot twist, a solid financial plan enables you to face the uncertainties of life. With ‘Life Ki Script’, we have created fun, cinematic ads to encourage individuals to take charge of their financial journey with life insurance products depending on their life stage and financial needs. Whether you are saving for the future, protecting your family’s financial future, or just planning for a comfortable retirement, HDFC Life has solutions to keep you ready for whatever comes next.”

HDFC Life continues to place emphasis on awareness-led messaging around insurance. Alongside the new campaign, it has released two information-focused series, a ‘Term FAQ series’ with actor Anup Soni and a ‘Retirement FAQ series’ with actor Shishir Sharma, both designed to clarify common questions in their respective categories.

The findings referenced in the campaign are based on the insurer’s Ready for Life Index (RLI) study for 2025.

Watch the campaign films: