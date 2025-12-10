New Delhi: WAVES OTT, Prasar Bharati’s digital entertainment platform, has partnered with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to integrate its content library into the RailOne app.

RailOne is Indian Railways’ official all-in-one passenger services platform, offering ticketing, live train updates, journey services and digital utilities through an interface used by millions daily.

The collaboration allows railway passengers across India to access WAVES OTT content while travelling. With nearly 2.3 crore passengers travelling each day, the RailOne integration expands the reach of WAVES OTT, providing access to Live TV channels, Akashvani radio stations, movies, short films, documentaries, devotional programming, and archival content across more than 15 Indian languages.

A joint nationwide campaign will accompany the integration, highlighting the partnership and the availability of content for passengers.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, said, “This integration with RailOne is a significant milestone for WAVES OTT. RailOne connects millions of passengers daily, and bringing WAVES content to this platform will greatly enhance their digital experience during travel.”

The partnership reflects Prasar Bharati’s focus on delivering accessible, public-service content and positions WAVES OTT as a national digital platform serving audiences across India, including the country’s extensive rail-travelling public.