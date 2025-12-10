New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has selected nine creative leaders based in India to serve on the global jury for The One Show 2026.

The Indian jury members include:

Khalil Bachooali, Founder and Executive Producer, Offroad Films, Mumbai (Music & Sound Craft)

Rajdeepak Das, Chairman, Leo South Asia and Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia, Mumbai (Branded Entertainment, Jury President)

Ashish Deshpande, Co-Founder and Director of Product Experience, Elephant Design, Pune (IP & Product Design)

Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India, Mumbai (Creative Use of Data and Creative Use of Technology)

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai (Interactive, Online & Mobile)

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, Mumbai (Public Relations)

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India, Gurgaon (Out of Home and Print & Promotional)

Noor Samra, National Planning Director, FCB Interface, Mumbai (Integrated and Experiential & Immersive)

Varun Shah, Managing Partner, Publicis Production, Mumbai (Moving Image Craft & Production)

The One Show 2026 will also feature a newly launched category, One Show Indies, dedicated to recognising the work of independent agencies, design firms, production houses and individual creators. The jury for this category is expected to be announced in early January 2026.

Earlier this year, the organisation confirmed the initial group of Jury Presidents, including Helen Pak, Senior Vice President of Creative Marketing, Design and Content, The Walt Disney Company, Los Angeles (Brand-Side), and Thanh Dao, CEO, Jung von Matt NERD GmbH, Hamburg (Gaming).

Entries for The One Show 2026 are open, with early entry closing on December 12, 2025, followed by regular, extended and final deadlines in January and February 2026.

Early judging will begin in January, with finalists and winners to be announced in May during Creative Week 2026 in New York. Winners will receive recognition across global and regional creative rankings and have their work archived for one year.