AU Small Finance Bank brings Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna into everyday banking conversations

New Delhi: AU Small Finance Bank has introduced a new brand campaign developed by McCann, continuing the theme of “Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi” (Change Your Thinking, Change Your Bank). The campaign features actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and adopts a more entertainment-led approach compared with previous communication.

The films use conversational, everyday situations and humour to encourage viewers to reflect on whether their existing banking arrangements address their needs. Rather than directly promoting AU SFB’s services, the narratives position the two actors as facilitators who prompt audiences to consider alternative choices through relatable interactions.

The communication references the bank’s product propositions across consumer and business categories, including higher interest payouts on savings accounts, lifestyle-linked debit card benefits, and a consolidated current account suite for businesses covering lending, payments, merchant solutions and trade services.

The AU 0101 App and AU 0101 Business App are positioned in the campaign as extensions of branch-level interactions, offering account visibility, money management tools, payments and service requests.

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “This campaign, based on core thought of 'Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi', inspires customers to reflect on their banking choices, as we bring the message in a more contemporary, relatable, and entertaining way."

He added, "Ranbir and Rashmika help us convey this with honesty and charm, while our product strengths in Savings and Current Accounts provide strong reasons to make the switch. This campaign reinforces our commitment to offering customers a smarter, more intuitive banking experience as we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank.”

Prasoon Joshi, Chief Creative Officer & CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, added, “It’s about exploring the consumer’s evolving mindset through a lens of warmth and relatability. The team wanted to move away from being transactional and find the humour in everyday human truths. The films are rooted in the texture of daily life. The brand team through this campaign, created an invitation for people to pause and rethink their banking relationship, but with a smile.”

Directed by Hemant Bhandari and produced by Chrome Pictures, the campaign will run across television, digital platforms, social media and print.

Watch the campaign films: