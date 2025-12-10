Wondrlab confirms Dubai expansion; says acquisitions “very much on the cards”

New Delhi: Wondrlab is entering what its leadership calls “the start of a new one”, a new era defined by global expansion, platform-led growth and strategic acquisitions.

In an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder, Wondrlab Network, shared the network’s future roadmap, saying, “Our priority is to play the overall commerce media in a big way in India. In terms of capabilities, there is more to do because marketing today is quite complex. If we are full funnel, there are a lot more capabilities for us to develop internally or acquire.”

“The next expansion would be in Dubai. Acquisition is very much on the cards,” he added.

He further underscored that the rapid consolidation among global marketing networks signals not a decline, but a new opening for companies like Wondrlab: “It’s not the end of an era. For us, it is the start of a new one.”

Wondrlab also announced that its proprietary commerce media platform, Hector, now powers growth for over 350 brands across ecommerce, quick commerce and digital retail, cementing its position as one of the most widely adopted deep-tech marketing platforms in India.

In just three years, Hector has grown from an internal innovation initiative into a scaled platform powering over Rs 3,500 crore in ad investments for large digital-first and enterprise clients.

It has also been recognised as one of Amazon Ad’s Top 20 Innovation Partners globally, and the only Indian company on that list.

Hector’s engineering strength and enterprise-readiness continue to accelerate adoption, with the platform now ISO-certified and SOC-compliant, enabling secure, AI-led commerce media for large-scale advertisers.

As global demand for AI-driven commerce media grows, Wondrlab has expanded Hector into the United States and Japan, with the US emerging as the network’s second major growth engine. Faster platform adoption, nearly 2X that of India, is further fuelling its international scale.

“Hector’s trajectory reaffirms Wondrlab’s founding belief that India can create world-class platforms, not as a support function to marketing, but as the primary engine of business transformation. This is the next chapter of Wondrlab’s ambition: creating globally relevant technology out of India, at scale,” Hinduja said.

“Taking this technology to markets like the US and Japan is just the beginning of building one of the world’s most advanced retail and commerce media ecosystems from India,” Meher Patel, Founder, Neon and Hector AI, added.

Hector now forms a core pillar of Wondrlab’s full-funnel marketing transformation stack. Over the past year, the network has delivered double-digit growth, expanded globally and seen rising demand across retail, ecommerce, FMCG, fintech and mobility.

Wondrlab’s martech network includes What’s Your Problem, Wisr, Opportune, Neon, Cymetrix, OPA, BigStep and Poland-based WebTalk, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that spans brand-building, commerce media, performance marketing, CRM, analytics, influencer solutions and engineering.