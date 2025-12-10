New Delhi: Nippon Paint India, part of the NIPSEA Group and a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings, Japan, has appointed Mark Titus as President of its Decorative Business, effective December 1, 2025. Titus succeeds Mahesh S. Anand and will report to Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director of Nippon Paint India Group.

Titus brings over two decades of experience across industries including FMCG, beverages, and paints and waterproofing. At Nippon Paint India, he has contributed to the decorative business through market expansion, category leadership, and enhanced digital engagement across channels.

Known for his strategic approach and collaborative leadership, Titus has also emphasised talent development within the organisation.

In his role as President of Decorative Business, Titus will oversee strategy across products, channels, digital platforms, and branding. His responsibilities include driving innovation, strengthening partner networks, and enhancing the value chain through sustainable and efficient practices.

Earlier, they have appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, part of Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings-owned NIPSEA Group, effective December 1, 2025. He becomes the first Indian to hold the role.

Malhotra succeeds Jon Tan and will report to Group CEO Wee Siew Kim. In his new position, he will oversee the strategic direction of the India Group while continuing to lead Nippon Paint’s global automotive aftermarket business, a vertical he has managed since its inception.