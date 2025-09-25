Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 25, 2025

- Sep 25, 2025 18:11 IST
Vivek Gupta elected President of Indian Newspaper Society for 2025-26
The new leadership brings together voices from across the spectrum of Indian publishing, representing regional dailies, Hindi and vernacular publications, and magazine media. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 17:59 IST
NDTV Rights Issue: 2% of public shares subscribed in 4 days; what’s next
BestMediaInfo.com breaks down the possible outcomes based on subscription levels as the rights issue closes on October 8. The issue opened earlier this week on Monday. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 17:58 IST
Over 75% of Urban Indian shoppers turn to AI for mega sales in 2025
YouGov’s India Appetite for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2025 report finds 42% of older shoppers want AI to handle holiday shopping, with 47% trusting AI-picked gifts. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 17:18 IST
Amazon faces US trial over alleged prime subscription practices
The Federal Trade Commission alleges Amazon used “dark patterns” in its checkout process to enrol customers into Prime subscriptions and complicate cancellations. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 16:25 IST
Piramal Finance appoints Anand Piramal as Chairman
Piramal, who joined in 2019, oversees the retail lending platform and led the Rs 34,250-crore DHFL acquisition while his father remains Piramal Group chairman. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 16:01 IST
OneAssist appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as CEO
Maheshwari will oversee OneAssist’s business strategy, P&L performance, and expansion into new categories, markets, and geographies. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 15:46 IST
Nu Republic appoints Abhay Deol as brand ambassador
A behind-the-scenes film featuring Deol, conceptualised by Design Stack, highlights his creative involvement alongside digital, print, and event initiative. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 15:44 IST
Nykaa appoints Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador in India
Padukone features in Nykaa’s latest campaign, highlighting everyday beauty routines and personal care while appearing across sales, Nykaaland, awards, and festive initiatives. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 15:42 IST
Bhosale Committee blames systemic failures, not fate, for Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
The probe found the hoarding was illegally erected without foundation or safety approvals, exploiting a land ownership loophole to bypass BMC regulations. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 15:40 IST
Gant appoints Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador in India
The partnership launches alongside Gant’s Button Up. Build Your Story initiative, where Shahid Kapoor features in a film centred on resilience and individuality. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 15:38 IST
Dentsu Creative Webchutney wins strategy, creative mandate for RAK Ceramics and KLUDI India
Dentsu Creative Webchutney to shape strategy and creative direction for RAK Ceramics India and KLUDI India, combining design, technology, and data to engage modern consumers. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 15:34 IST
Swastik Productions becomes Swastik Stories, launches FAST channel
Swastik Stories’ FAST channel offers round-the-clock access to classic shows, while Swastik Originals brings new digital-first series for streaming audiences. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 12:31 IST
XYXX’s ‘History in Briefs’ brings Da Vinci and Shakespeare to life with humour
In the latest episode, William Shakespeare appears in a modern podcast setting, offering humorous insights on love while linking wisdom to staying ‘dry’. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 12:31 IST
Shitu Patil returns to PlusOne Design as Co-Founder and Creative Head
With over 24 years in advertising and branding, Shitu Patil returns to PlusOne Design to lead creative and advertising initiatives across major clients and campaigns. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 12:03 IST
India’s non-RMG gaming sector set to expand following RMG ban, says Lightbox report
The report India’s Gaming Inflection: Non-RMG at Scale highlights India’s 420 million gamers, low monetisation, and growth potential in non-RMG games. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 11:16 IST
WhatsApp, Twitch among platforms potentially facing Australia's under-16s social media ban
The move aims to protect young people from online harms, but it has sparked concerns over enforcement, exemptions, and potential legal battles. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 11:15 IST
WaveX launches seven new incubation centres for media and AVGC-XR startups
Startups at WaveX centres gain access to advanced film, gaming, and XR facilities, including high-end cameras, virtual production stages, edit suites, and VR testing equipment. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 11:11 IST
Emraan Hashmi tries to insure his lips in Foxtale’s new campaign
The film captures Hashmi’s comic attempt to insure his lips, blending humour with a focus on consistent everyday routines and playful storytelling. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 11:09 IST
Walmart-backed PhonePe files confidential draft for Rs 12,000 crore IPO
This move positions PhonePe to potentially list on Indian bourses later this year, though the company emphasised that the submission does not guarantee the IPO will proceed. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 11:04 IST
L Murugan meets Krafton CEO to discuss India gaming tie-ups
Murugan and Krafton CEO Kim discuss investment, talent development, and startup collaboration in India’s gaming and e-sports sector. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 10:56 IST
Kohli tops $231 mn brand value list; Alia, Deepika, Kareena power women’s rise in Top 25
Kroll’s 2024 Celebrity Brand Valuation pegs the Top 25 at $2 bn, with women contributing nearly 30% of the total value. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 10:23 IST
Hyaluronic, niacinamide, retinol! Why every beauty shelf feels the same
Marketing experts warn that ingredient-led trends are causing fatigue; brands must go beyond buzzwords, blending science, philosophy, and authentic storytelling to stand out in India’s crowded beauty market. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 09:57 IST
Emraan Hashmi tries to insure his lips in Foxtale’s new campaign
The film captures Hashmi’s comic attempt to insure his lips, blending humour with a focus on consistent everyday routines and playful storytelling. Read more...
- Sep 25, 2025 09:41 IST
Mia by Tanishq eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue by FY27 with everyday jewellery play for Gen Z
As festive campaigns dominate the market, Mia by Tanishq is carving out a year-round play, targeting younger consumers with affordable, contemporary jewellery. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 25, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update