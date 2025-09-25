Nykaa appoints Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador in India

New Delhi: Nykaa has named Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador in India.

The collaboration coincides with the launch of the campaign “Sirf bahar jaane ke liye kaun tayar hota hai? Tum hi ho, Nykaa,” which presents Padukone in a playful avatar highlighting personal beauty rituals.According to Nykaa, the campaign explores the notion that women do not require a special occasion to engage in personal care routines.

The actress will be featured across Nykaa’s major initiatives, including sales campaigns, Nykaaland, the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, and other festive activations.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, “We are proud to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Nykaa family. As a global cultural icon, her authenticity and versatility perfectly complement our vision to lead the transformation of beauty in India and beyond.

Deepika’s ability to inspire across generations strengthens our mission to build a beauty ecosystem where commerce, culture, and community converge, empowering millions to own their unique journeys. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all.”

Padukone added, “Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone, it has always been about the everyday rituals and practising them with consistency. And nobody understands this better than Nykaa. Nykaa understands that beauty isn’t just for the big occasions but also for the moments in between. Together we are committed to inspire millions to define beauty on their own terms.”

Watch the campaign films: