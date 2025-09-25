Swastik Productions becomes Swastik Stories, launches FAST channel

New Delhi: Swastik Productions, known for its mythological and historical television shows, has announced its rebranding as Swastik Stories, marking 18 years in the business.

The company unveiled plans to launch India’s first integrated cultural storytelling ecosystem, beginning this Diwali with a new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel and a series of Swastik Originals.

The FAST channel will provide a free, 24/7 service featuring curated blocks of the company’s established shows, making its content accessible to a wider audience. Alongside this, Swastik Originals will offer a slate of digital-first series designed for contemporary streaming audiences while continuing the company’s tradition of large-scale storytelling.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Creative Visionary of Swastik Stories, said, “For 18 years, these stories have been more than shows, they’ve been part of people’s lives, and I carry that love with me every day. With Swastik Stories, I don’t see this as just a rebrand, but as lighting a new diya.

This Diwali, we begin with a FAST channel and Swastik Originals, but the vision is larger. Swastik Stories will grow into a cultural storytelling ecosystem with films, stage, domes, and Bharatverse, each a new way of carrying Bharat’s stories forward. Shows may end, industries may change, but stories must live forever.”

Looking ahead, Swastik Stories intends to expand into multiple formats, including theatrical films, immersive stage productions, digital domes, and a digital space called Bharatverse, which will combine interactive storytelling and metaverse experiences.