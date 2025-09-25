Emraan Hashmi tries to insure his lips in Foxtale’s new campaign

New Delhi: Skincare brand Foxtale has released a new video featuring actor Emraan Hashmi, using humour to highlight lip protection in a way that engages male audiences.

The film presents Hashmi in a comic exchange with an insurance officer as he attempts to have his lips insured. The sequence concludes with the reveal that his lips are kept protected and hydrated with Foxtale’s Brightening Lip Balm.

According to the brand, the campaign blends playful storytelling with Hashmi’s on-screen persona while reinforcing its focus on everyday care routines.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anindita Biswas, Chief Strategy Officer, Foxtale, said, “This video is a perfect example of how skincare can be both culturally engaging and product-focused. Emraan Hashmi’s humor adds a refreshing twist to how lip care is usually portrayed, while putting the spotlight on our Brightening Lip Balm - a product designed to hydrate, protect, and brighten, making it a true everyday essential.”

Watch the campaign films: