XYXX’s ‘History in Briefs’ brings Da Vinci and Shakespeare to life with humour

New Delhi: Menswear label XYXX has launched a new digital content series, History in Briefs, which presents historical figures in contemporary, humorous scenarios. The weekly episodic series integrates XYXX’s Tactel innerwear line while blending satire and cultural commentary.

The series debuted with Leonardo da Vinci in a modern-day “Get Ready With Me” setup. Preparing to paint the Mona Lisa on a hot day in Florence, Da Vinci reaches for a pair of XYXX’s Tactel underwear, designed to keep him dry as he works.

In keeping with his character, he remarks: “Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent sweat... but XYXX has just solved the ninety-nine percent.” The film links Da Vinci’s creative process to the brand’s moisture-wicking, fast-drying technology.

The following episode features William Shakespeare in a contemporary podcast setup. Asked to unravel the mystery of love, the Bard delivers his answer with dramatic flair, wordplay, and well-timed pauses. In a playful twist, he concludes that, in both love and life, staying ‘dry’ is the wisest choice.

Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand and Culture at XYXX, said, “With History in Briefs, we wanted to create more than just ads - it’s an interactive content universe where history’s greatest minds are reimagined with a modern twist.

The series is cheeky, conversational, and built on qualities men identify with - exaggeration, humour, and individuality. At the same time, it seamlessly showcases XYXX’s innovation with Tactel underwear, engineered to dry 8x faster. It’s storytelling with a playful edge, designed to entertain first while letting the product speak through the narrative.”

The series plans to feature additional historical figures, including Newton and Einstein, bringing their distinctive traits and genius into contemporary scenarios. History in Briefs combines historical narratives with current cultural formats, providing audiences with an engaging and unexpected perspective on iconic figures.

New episodes of the series are released every Wednesday at 7 pm on XYXX’s Instagram and YouTube channels, offering a mix of humour, cultural commentary, and creative storytelling that intersects with menswear innovation.

Watch the campaign films: