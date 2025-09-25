Dentsu Creative Webchutney wins strategy, creative mandate for RAK Ceramics and KLUDI India

New Delhi: Dentsu Creative Webchutney has been appointed to handle the strategy and creative work for RAK Ceramics India and KLUDI India, following a multi-agency pitch. The accounts will be managed from the agency’s Bengaluru office.
Under the new mandate, Dentsu Creative Webchutney will develop the strategic and creative direction for both brands, focusing on design-led identities intended to engage India’s modern consumers.
The work will integrate creativity, technology, and data insights to craft brand communications aligned with evolving lifestyle trends.
Commenting on the partnership, Anisha Agarwal, Head Marketing, RAK Ceramics India and KLUDI India, said, “This partnership with Dentsu Creative Webchutney is a pivotal step in elevating our brand’s positioning and building deeper connections with consumers.”
Indrajeet Mookherjee, CEO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, added, “RAK and KLUDI are global leaders, and we are thrilled to shape the future of homes across India with them. From creating living rooms that balance comfort and flexibility, to transforming bathrooms into personal wellness havens, our focus is on delivering digital-first, meaningful experiences.”