Nu Republic appoints Abhay Deol as brand ambassador for Triphop® Smart Backpacks

New Delhi: Lifestyle technology brand Nu Republic® has appointed actor Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador and unveiled its latest product line, Triphop® smart backpacks, designed for music enthusiasts, creators, and urban users. The announcement coincides with a multi-platform campaign spanning digital, television, and print.

The campaign, conceptualised by Design Stack and photographed by Ashish Shah, accompanies the launch of the Triphop Voyager Series, which includes five backpack and sling designs.

A behind-the-scenes film featuring Abhay Deol was also released, highlighting his involvement in the creative process. The film showcases how Abhay’s personal style and energy intersect with the brand’s philosophy of experimentation and self-expression. As part of his role, Deol will participate in promotional activities across digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.

"I’m excited to be the face of Nu Republic’s Triphop collection and to build backpacks that reflect my personal style," said Abhay Deol.

"That’s what excites me, to be part of a brand bold enough to experiment and to put my name on products I truly help shape."

"Our fans have been asking us to shake up the boring world of travel gear, and we heard them loud and clear. With Triphop, we’re bringing the same tech-inspired drip that made our audio gear iconic, now designed to move. And with Abhay on board not just as a collaborator but a co-creator, this multi-year partnership is about to set a whole new standard," said Ujjwal Sarin, Founder of Nu Republic.

