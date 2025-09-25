L Murugan meets Krafton CEO to discuss India gaming tie-ups

New Delhi: Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, met Krafton CEO Changhan Kim in Seoul to discuss opportunities for closer ties between India and the South Korean gaming company.

During the meeting, Dr Murugan invited Krafton to consider investments in India’s digital and creative sectors and to work with Indian creative technology institutes.

Kim highlighted the company’s interest in co-development projects, talent training initiatives, and expanding support for startups in India.

The discussions come amid India’s growing focus on the gaming and e-sports industry, with policymakers and companies exploring ways to strengthen collaboration in technology, content creation, and skill development.