Vivek Gupta elected President of Indian Newspaper Society for 2025-26

New Delhi: Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg has been elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2025-26 at its 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held today through video conference and other audio-visual means. He succeeds M. V. Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi.

The AGM also confirmed other key appointments. Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat was elected Deputy President, Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala was named Vice President and Anant Nath of Grihshobhika was appointed Honorary Treasurer for the year 2025-26.

The new leadership brings together voices from across the spectrum of Indian publishing, representing regional dailies, Hindi and vernacular publications, and magazine media. Industry observers noted that such diversity of representation will be critical in shaping collective responses to the challenges and opportunities faced by the print sector.

INS, founded in 1939, is the apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in India. For more than eight decades, it has acted as a strong advocate for the print industry, taking up matters of advertising standards, equitable treatment of publications, newsprint availability and policy engagement with government authorities.

It has also played an important role in defending press freedom and promoting the growth of independent media.

The Society now faces the pressing challenge of guiding publishers through a period of disruption.

Advertising revenues continue to fragment between print and digital platforms, while readership patterns shift rapidly, particularly among younger audiences. At the same time, issues such as fair allocation of government advertising, rising costs of newsprint and competition from global digital platforms have increased pressure on publishers.

Members at the AGM expressed confidence that Gupta and the new office-bearers would provide the direction and advocacy needed to strengthen the industry. With print publishers working to maintain their relevance in a fast-changing media landscape, the INS leadership for 2025-26 is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the sector’s future.

In his presidential address, Kumar lauded the indomitable resilience of the Indian newspaper industry amid global adversities, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The members of the Executive Committee of the INS for the year 2025-26 are, S Balasubramanian Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal), Samahit Bal (Pragativadi), Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times, Patna), Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar), Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari, Jalandhar), Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur), Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily), Pallavi S. Dempo (The Navhind Times), Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), Yogesh P. Jadhav (Pudhari), Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal), Sowbhagyalakshmi Kanekal Tilak (Mayura), and Mohit Jain (Economic Times).